WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The American Red Cross is assisting an upstate family after a fire left their home damaged on September 30th.
The Woodruff Fire Department responded to the blaze along Woodruff Street.
The Red Cross says they are helping two adults and three children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.
It is unclear if anybody was injured as a result of the fire.
