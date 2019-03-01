SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Thursday, officers responded to a gas station along W.O. Ezell Boulevard over reports of a possible gun shot victim.
Upon arriving, the victim, the victim showed the officer his leg, which police observed a small caliber gunshot wound to his right side of his shin.
The officer found out the shooting took place along The Corner Stop along John B White Sr Boulevard. EMS transported the victim to Spartanburg Regional Hospital, police say.
At the hospital, the victim told police he was giving another man a ride home when he decided to stop by a gas station to get a cigar.
When the victim exited the store, he saw the unknown passenger talking to another young man. The other young man asked for a ride, which the victim replied 'no'.
The young man got mad and the two exchanged words and the man threatened having a gun.
When the victim got back into his car, he heard four to five shots, police say.
He stated when he heard the second shot, he felt something hit his leg when he got into his vehicle to leave the scene.
The victim then drove to a neighboring gas station, where he found someone to call the police.
The victim told police he did not know the man, and had just recently moved to Spartanburg.
The victim did admit to having several beers before this incident, officers say.
The victim was unable to provide much detail on the suspect's clothing or vehicle.
Police are crurrently investigating.
