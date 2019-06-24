GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – A recently released report from the Greenwood Police Department reveals some disturbing details of an attempted child abduction at a Walmart on June 21.
The incident took place around 11:30 a.m. at the store located on Bypass 25.
“The child was not taken or harmed and is safely with parents at this time,” police said on Facebook.
Within an hour of the abduction attempt, police said they located the suspect and took him into custody.
Police have since named the suspect as 51-year-old Donald Allen Morrison. Greenwood PD has charged Morrison with criminal solicitation of a minor, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual assault, and kidnapping. Morrison is scheduled for a Saturday morning bond hearing.
Through their investigation, police were able to track down Morrison's car and initiated a traffic stop.
A report from the police department provided a little more insight into the attempted abduction from the child's point of view. What he told investigators is disturbing.
The young boy said Morrison was already in the restroom when he walked in. When he was finished, and was about to leave the restroom, the child said Morrison asked him to "touch his private parts." The boy said he replied, no.
Then, the child said Morrison asked for permission to touch the boy inappropriately, and offered him $5 - to which the boy repeated, no.
At this point, the boy said Morrison grabbed him from behind and wrapped both arms around him so the young child was held in place. After Morrison inquired about the inappropriate touching, and the boy's repeated reply of no, the child told police Morrison touched his "bottom."
When the child told the older man he was going to tell his mother about what was happening, Morrison reportedly let him go, and the two exited the bathroom.
The report also goes into detail on what occurred during the traffic stop that eventually led to Morrison's arrest.
When police questioned him about being at the Walmart, Morrison told them he'd been there. The report says he admitted to seeing a child in the bathroom and "gave him a fist bump."
After he was placed in handcuffs, police said they searched his vehicle. Inside the car, they found a "knight stick" under the driver's seat, and a machete in the trunk.
SLED's sex offender registry shows Morrison, of Trenton, has a previous conviction from 1993 on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
“At this time, our investigators want people to know that we believe this incident was isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public,” police said.
