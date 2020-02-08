GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A reported shooting at Greenville Memorial Hospital early Saturday morning is under investigation.
Prisma Health Spokeswoman Sandy Dees said the incident took place in the parking garage around 2 a.m.
As a precaution, access to the emergency trauma center at the hospital was briefly limited. However, after initial survey by law enforcement, that has since been lifted.
Greenville Health Authority Police Department is working alongside Greenville Police to investigate the matter - which they believe to be isolated.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates in this incident.
MORE NEWS:
Spartanburg teacher delivers baby after home, baby's nursery destroyed by tornado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.