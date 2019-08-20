SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The residents of an Oconee County home said a suspicious item found in their home was determined not to be a threat after an investigation.
The investigation unfolded along Seneca Creek Road Tuesday afternoon.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said they were called to investigate a suspicious item at the address.
The residents of the home said they called deputies after finding a suspicious item in their basement.
Deputies however, determined the device was not explosive, the residents said.
A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their bomb squad team was initially called to assist Oconee County deputies in that investigation.
The residents said the bomb squad was eventually called off.
Anderson County’s bomb squad also mobilized to investigate a bogus bomb threat at the county courthouse earlier Tuesday morning.
