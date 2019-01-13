Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies responded to a restaurant along Boiling Springs Road in reference to a fraud complaint.
When deputies arrived they spoke to the victim, identified as Mr. McCombs, who claimed to have dropped his wallet inside the 'New Asia' restaurant. McCombs told deputies he believed an employee stole it.
After the victim lost his wallet, his bank called to verify multiple suspicious charges, deputies say.
The suspect had used the debit card to make purchases for the following:
$133.75 at Bubbas Wicked Liquid located in Spartanburg, S.C.
$109.11 at Noble Vapors in Boiling Springs, S.C.
$30.92 at Circle K gas station in Boiling Springs, S.C.
The owner of Noble Vapors, knows the victim personally, and called Mr. McCombs to ask him if the suspect had permission to use his card, deputies say.
Deputies were then dispatched back to the restaurant, where an individual was admitting to stealing the wallet and using the debit card.
The wallet was returned to the victim, and the receipts for purchases were placed into evidence.
The suspect was identified as Jordan Chanthalangsy, and placed under arrest.
