Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been five weeks and the people responsible for the robbery and assault of a well loved Greenville couple still haven't been brought to justice.

On Tuesday, their daughter took to Facebook to deliver multiple messages to those responsible.

"Mr. & Mrs. Willis would of gladly given you a job with potential of scheduled pay raises....hopeful future.

Mr. & Mrs. Willis & our entire team would of helped you turn your life around.

Mr. Willis would of given you the shirt off his back, literally. Instead you chose to beat both Mr. & Mrs. Willis & shoot Mrs. Willis....they are both lucky to be alive....God has a purpose."

Mrs. Willis remains in the hospital after she was beaten and shot on September 25 by five masked suspects.

The family and community continue searching for any information concerning the incident.

Deputies say this truck is a suspect vehicle.

The Willis' daughter says this tragedy has greatly affected not just her parents physically, but the family emotionally.

"You have taken so much from my family...& I’m not speaking of material items. You’ve taken away simple life experiences that are memories to enjoy for years to come."

As the search continues, the reward for information has increased to $50,000.

Through these hard times, the Willis family continues to lean on their faith.

"Mr. & Mrs Willis still have their strength, beauty, goodness, faithfulness, gratitude, generosity & love.

You will never take these things away from them."

Anyone with information on the suspects, vehicle or incident is asked to contact 23-CRIME.