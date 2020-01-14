OLD FORT, NC (FOX Carolina) - A reward is now being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Old Fort man.
Deputies said Joseph Mark Loftis, 40, most recently of Lavender Road, hasn’t been seen by his family members since November. He was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day.
Loftis is 6’5” tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies say a $500 reward is now being offered for information leading to his whereabouts.
Anyone with information concerning Loftis’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 828-652-2237.
