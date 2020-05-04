WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) A family is pleading for the public's help in getting their father's stolen construction trailer back to him.
According to a report from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, they received a call regarding a stolen trailer on May 4 around 7:30 a.m.
The victim told deputies that his 1998 black box trailer was stolen from a new residential construction site, which according to his family is on Safety Harbor Road in West Union.
Deputies' report says the crime took place sometime between May 1 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on May 4.
The trailer reportedly has the words "Outback Construction" on its sides. It has SC tag #PTR8193.
Deputies say they were tipped off that the trailer was seen on Country Junction Road in Salem around 8 a.m., though they were unable to find it.
The family says they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them bring the trailer back to their dad.
Anyone with information on the trailer's whereabouts is asked to call authorities to report.
