Stolen trailer in Oconee County.

Oconee County deputies are looking for a stolen trailer that was taken from an Oconee County man sometime between May 1 and May 4. 

 Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office

WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) A family is pleading for the public's help in getting their father's stolen construction trailer back to him. 

According to a report from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, they received a call regarding a stolen trailer on May 4 around 7:30 a.m.

The victim told deputies that his 1998 black box trailer was stolen from a new residential construction site, which according to his family is on Safety Harbor Road in West Union. 

Deputies' report says the crime took place sometime between May 1 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on May 4. 

The trailer reportedly has the words "Outback Construction" on its sides. It has SC tag #PTR8193.

Deputies say they were tipped off that the trailer was seen on Country Junction Road in Salem around 8 a.m., though they were unable to find it.

The family says they are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them bring the trailer back to their dad. 

Anyone with information on the trailer's whereabouts is asked to call authorities to report.

