ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) – The US Attorney’s Office said Friday a Spartanburg County man was one of two suspects charged with human trafficking after they were accused of buying and selling a 19-year-old girl as a “sex slave.”
The suspects were named as Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 35, and Robert Hubert, 66.
Juarez was arrested at his home in Dallas, Texas and made his initial appearance in court in Dallas on Wednesday. Hubert was arrested at his home in Roebuck, SC, and made his initial appearance in court in Greenville last week, the US Attorney said.
“This victim endured horrific abuse at the hands of these defendants. It’s unthinkable and frankly, difficult to learn that this type of thing is happening in our District,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox in anews release “I am grateful that our North Texas Human Trafficking Task Force was able to act swiftly and aggressively. The Northern District of Texas and its partners in the District of New Mexico are committed to ending the scourge of human trafficking, one brutal case at a time.”
According to a criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday, Juarez met the victim via a dating app in 2019. In September 2019, they met in person inside a Dallas motel room, where Juarez pistol whipped the victim, causing bruising her hand and jaw. He later gave her a “slave name” and threatened to kill her and her family if she did not consent to being sold for sex, according to the complaint. At one point, the complaint said Juarez pointed an unloaded gun at her head and pulled the trigger.
After repeatedly selling the victim for sex, Juarez advertised her as a “slave” on a fetishism website, and reportedly offered to sell her to the highest bidder. That’s when investigators said Hubert, using the screen name “The Darkest Lord,” offered to buy her for $5,000. Investigators said the two men then traded text messages and agreed to make the transaction.
Investigators said the men met up at a gas station in Dallas, where Hubert put the victim in his car to drive her back to South Carolina. Hubert is accused of putting a metal collar around the victim’s neck and threatening to brand her.
Back in Roebuck, investigators said Hubert put the victim in a room he called the “dungeon,” in which the victim was allegedly kept naked at all times until the horrified girl persuaded Hubert to let her call her parents.
The victim’s father reportedly begged that his daughter be set free, but investigators said Hubert demanded he be given the $5,000 he paid for the girl on order to let her go.
Eventually, investigators said Hubert relented, and the victim was able to escape by bus.
If convicted, both men face up to life in federal prison.
“Anyone that is involved in human trafficking activities – either as a member of a transnational criminal organization, a business owner exploiting his/her employees, or a street level pimp – should be viewed as a vicious predator. These despicable people who enrich themselves by exploiting the innocent have no place amongst law-abiding citizens and HSI will always combat it with every resource at our disposal. We will continue to collaborate with any law enforcement agency at any level of government in our shared efforts to bring human traffickers to justice,” added Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas.
