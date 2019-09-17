RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say they have found missing teen, Alicia Early.
On Monday, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for help finding the then missing, possibly runaway, teen last seen on September 12.
Deputies said the 17-year-old teen's last known location was in the Forest City area on Nehemiah Drive.
She is described as standing 5'5'' tall with long, straight blonde hair. She has a slender build and brown eyes.
MORE NEWS:
USC's Hilinksi named SEC's Freshman on the Week after performance against Alabama
SCDC: Prison worker charged in connection with escape of inmate recaptured in Spartanburg County early this morning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.