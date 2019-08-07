RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office say they've identified a person of interest in a recent break-in.
According to deputies, they were looking for a man who stole several items from a home off Coxe Road in Rutherford County.
The suspect, and the black truck he was driving at the time, were caught on surveillance footage.
After circulating their request for help, deputies say they've successfully identified the suspect.
MORE NEWS:
Police: Armed and dangerous Asheville bank robbery suspect in custody
Deputies: Chesnee cemetery vandalized with swastikas, pentagrams, and the word Satan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.