RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they have safely located a runaway teen.
Deputies said Heaven Leigh Clark, 13, was last seen on February 28 on Patches Lane in Bostic, North Carolina.
Clark is about 5'7'' tall and weighs around 186 pounds.
The last time someone saw the teen, she was wearing khaki pants, a black polo shirt, black North Face jacket and checker board vans.
Deputies did not say where Clark was located, only saying that she was safe.
