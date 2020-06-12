RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say Elizabeth Ponder Smith, 47, has been found safe.
She had last been seen near Forest City when she was reported missing Friday afternoon. RCSO updated us around 5:25 p.m. she was found safe.
