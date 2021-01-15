RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are searching for a man they say committed acts of domestic violence.
25-year-old Mitchell Joseph Martin is accused of two counts of assault by strangulation, assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, 1st degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and communicating threats.
He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has short brown hair. He's possibly traveling in a silver 2002 Acura RSX with likely NC tag RXD1562. The VIN number for the car is JH4DC53862C003802.
Anyone who knows where he is should call Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477 or the Rutherford County 911 Communication Center 828-286-2911.
