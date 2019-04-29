RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Rutherford County Animal Control Services are asking for help identifying two people who they say abandoned two puppies on April 24.
According to deputies, a man and woman pulled up to the Rutherford County Animal Shelter around 4 p.m. April 24 seeking to surrender two American Staffordshire puppies.
The shelter was closed at the time, and staff advised the pair make an appointment to surrender the dogs. Deputies say staff also provided contact information for rescue groups in the area that could help.
About half an hour later, the dogs were found wandering up to the shelter from Laurel Hill Drive - where it seems the owners dropped them off.
Deputies ask that anyone with information on the identity of the pair contact one of the following:
- The Rutherford County Animal Shelter (828) 287-6025
- Deputy Jordan Chapman (828) 286-2911
- Crimestoppers (828) 286-8477
