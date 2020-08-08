RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating a rape suspect, who is wanted for the statutory rape of a child under 15.
Deputies were looking for 19 year old Timothy Jaydon Price. His last known address was Francis Street in Forest City.
Around 7:40 p.m. Sunday evening, RCSO said they were able to confirm Price was arrested.
MORE NEWS - Troopers charge driver with felony DUI in collision that claimed motorcyclist's life
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.