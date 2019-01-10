RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting tonight that has left both the deputy and suspect hospitalized.
According to investigators with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday night Rutherford County deputies attempted to arrest a wanted suspect, identified by the sheriff's office as 31-year-old Paul Michael Wrenn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
According to the sheriff's office, Wrenn attempted to flee deputies on foot who pursued. When the pursuing deputy caught up to Wrenn, the sheriff's office says Wrenn struck the deputy with a blunt object forcing the deputy to fire his weapon, shooting Wrenn.
Wrenn was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We're also told the deputy was hospitalized.
FOX Carolina reached out to Sheriff Chris Francis who confirmed his deputy and the suspect both have non-life threatening injuries.
The SBI says the investigation is in the early stages.
After being released from the hospital, Wrenn was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center.
