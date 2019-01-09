RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting tonight that has left both the deputy and suspect hospitalized.
According to investigators with the North Carolina SBI, Rutherford County deputies attempted to arrest a wanted suspect Wednesday evening. However, a fight ensued, which resulted in the suspect being shot by a deputy.
The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. We're also told the deputy was hospitalized.
FOX Carolina reached out to Sheriff Chris Francis who confirmed his deputy and the suspect both have non-life threatening injuries and provided more details on what lead up to the encounter.
According to Francis, the deputy was looking for a suspicious vehicle on Sarah Lee Road and confronted the occupants in the car. The deputy was able to confirm active warrants on a specific person, but that suspect ran away at some point. However, Francis says the deputy caught up with the suspect and the scuffle began.
Francis says the suspect went for the deputy's weapon, and at that point a shot was fired from the weapon. Francis confirms SBI was contacted per protocol.
The SBI says the investigation is in the early stages.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this story as we get them.
