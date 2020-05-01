Jasmine Williamson missing

Jasmine Williamson, 16, was last seen leaving her Forest City home on foot around 11:45 a.m. on April 27. 

 Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has announced the return of a missing teen. 

According to deputies, 16-year-old Jasmine Nicole Williamson left her Harris Henrietta Road home in Forest City around 11:45 a.m. on foot. She walked in an unknown direction. 

Rutherford deputies located and returned her home. 

MORE NEWS: 

New Marine recruits will undergo 2 weeks of COVID-19 monitoring at Citadel before heading to Parris Island

Myrtle Beach has reopened public beach access points, beach parking enforcement resumes

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.