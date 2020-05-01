RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has announced the return of a missing teen.
According to deputies, 16-year-old Jasmine Nicole Williamson left her Harris Henrietta Road home in Forest City around 11:45 a.m. on foot. She walked in an unknown direction.
Rutherford deputies located and returned her home.
MORE NEWS:
New Marine recruits will undergo 2 weeks of COVID-19 monitoring at Citadel before heading to Parris Island
Myrtle Beach has reopened public beach access points, beach parking enforcement resumes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.