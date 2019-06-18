RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, possibly runaway teen
According to deputies, they're searching for Samantha Gail Bradley, 15, who was last seen in the Bostic area.
Samantha stands about 5'6'' with a medium build. She has long, straight brown hair. Deputies say the teen has facial piercings and a heart tattoo between her thumb and index finger.
Anyone with information on Samantha's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace at (828) 286-2911.
MORE NEWS:
Woman visiting Myrtle Beach area snaps photos of sharks swimming feet away from people in the surf
Deputies: Woman arrested in Union County after 8-month-old tests positive for cocaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.