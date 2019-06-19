RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said a missing, possibly runaway teen has been found safe.
According to deputies, Samantha Gail Bradley, 15, was last seen in the Bostic area.
Samantha stands about 5'6'' with a medium build. She has long, straight brown hair. Deputies say the teen has facial piercings and a heart tattoo between her thumb and index finger.
