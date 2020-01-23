RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) -
UPDATE (Jan. 23, 2020):
Deputies said Sky Duncan was found and is back home.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help tracking down a teen they say was last seen getting into a car with a male Monday night.
Deputies say 15-year-old Sky Mercedes Duncan got into a white 2000 Mercury Cougar with Andrew David Patrick from a Kings Wood Drive residence in the Forest City area around 10:30 p.m. on January 20.
The vehicle has a North Carolina license plate displaying HCR-8121.
Sky is described as standing 5'1'' and weighing around 140 pounds. She has long, black curly hair and blue eyes. The last time the teen was seen, she was wearing a black Under Armor hoodie with white lettering and black leggings.
Anyone with information where Sky may be is asked to contact Detective Julie Greene at (828) 287-6046 or the Rutherford County 911 Communication Center at (828) 286-2911.
