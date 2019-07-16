Rutherford Co. Person of Interest 7/16

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a person of interest connected to an attempt to break into a few cars at an oil change business on July 15. 

 Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a person of interest connected to an attempted breaking and entering of cars on July 15. 

According to deputies, an unidentified man tried to break into and enter at least two cars at Robbin's Oil Change in Caroleen. 

Surveillance video was able to capture a glimpse of the man's appearance: slim build, with tattoos on his left forearm and upper right arm. 

Anyone with information on the incident, or the person in the photographs, is asked to contact Detective Holtzclaw with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at (828) 287-6247 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 286-8477. 

