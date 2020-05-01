RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a teen they say left her home on April 29.
According to deputies, 16-year-old Jasmine Nicole Williamson left her Harris Henrietta Road home in Forest City around 11:45 a.m. on foot. She walked in an unknown direction.
Jasmine is 5'2'' tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has medium length curly red hair with blue eyes. At the time she was last seen, the teen was wearing a denim jacket, peach-colored hoodie, black leggings and black shoes.
Previously, it was reported that Jasmine was found, but deputies in Rutherford County are saying she is still missing.
On Thursday, deputies shared an updated picture of Jasmine.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jasmine, is asked to contact Rutherford County 911 Communication Center 828-286-2911 or Det Julie Greene. 828-287-6046.
