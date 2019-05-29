RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.
RCSO says deputies responded to a 911 call for a domestic situation around 6:42 a.m. on Doggett Grove Road. However, when they arrived, deputies say they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
While that man was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, deputies say they're still trying to figure out if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or if someone else shot the man.
At their last check, RCSO says the man was still alive.
