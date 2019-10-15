RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man who went missing on October 12 has been found safe.
Deputies say Corbin Wayn Yelton was last seen on Vapor Lane in Forest City around 11 p.m. on October 12. RCSO announced on October 16 he was found safe.
MORE NEWS:
Florida authorities arrest man, originally from Spartanburg, after two-state 'killing spree' left three dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.