RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is in the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in Rutherford County.
Sheriff Chris Francis says deputies responded to a domestic with weapons call around 2 p.m. on Pebble Stone Lane. Francis says a deputy on scene saw the male suspect charging with what appeared to be a 2-by-4 piece of wood and a gun.
Francis says the deputy retreated to Maple Creek Road and ordered the suspect to stop. The suspect tossed the wood aside but still had the gun and did not stop. After multiple commands to stop, Francis says the deputy opened fire.
At this point, another deputy arrived on scene.
The suspect was shot twice and flown to Memorial Mission Hospital. He is in stable condition.
Neither deputy was injured.
Francis says the SBI was contacted and is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.
RCSO plans on releasing the suspect's identity Monday.
