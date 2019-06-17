Gracie Mull, missing Rutherford Co. teen

Gracie Mull, 13, was last seen at her home in Rutherfordton in the early hours of June 17. 

 Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office was searching for a teen they say was last seen in the early hours of June 17 in Rutherfordton. 

According to deputies, 13-year-old Gracie Lillian Mull was last seen at her home around 4:45 a.m. June 17. 

Later Monday afternoon, deputies said Gracie had been found safe. 

The teen stands around 5'3'' and weights 112 pounds. She has straight blonde hair, with blue eyes. 

Gracie was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jean shorts the last time she was seen. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Adrienne Wallace at (828) 286-2911. 

