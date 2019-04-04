RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis confirmed to FOX Carolina that 28-year-old Casey Carlton Whitesides was arrested in Knox County Tennessee.
Rutherford County deputies had been searching for Whitesides after they say he shot another person outside his own home Sunday evening.
Sheriff Francis says the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds outside a home on Hines Road in Mooresboro and had to be flown to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment. Francis says a deputy was taking a report at a furniture store in Henrietta when the victim pulled into the parking lot, telling the deputy he had been shot and needed help.
As of writing, the victim has already underwent surgery and is in the ICU.
Sheriff Francis says warrants for his arrest include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.