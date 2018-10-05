RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest.
Officers say they are looking for a man in connection to larceny that took place September 30 at a supermarket in Rutherfordton.
The man was wearing blue jeans, a dark camouflage long sleeved shirt and had on glasses.
Police say the subject may have left in a mid 2000's four door Honda Accord.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ricky Gilbert at (828) 289-0383 or (282) 287-5062. If you're calling after hours, dial (828) 286-2911.
