INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says an elderly man in Inman has been charged with distributing files that depict children being sexually abused.
70-year-old Kenneth W. Burch was arrested on July 18 and charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a minor. This is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment on each count. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made he arrest, with investigation assistance from Spartanburg County deputies and Homeland Security Investigations.
In a press release, Wilson's office notes child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a term now being used globally to replace the term child pornography. The office notes the term "pornography" can imply a child involved consented to the abuse.
