MILL SPRING, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate after a woman was found dead in a Mill Spring home.
Deputies said they were called out early Wednesday morning to conduct a welfare dress at an address on Highway 9 South.
Deputies found the woman dead when they arrived. She wasn't identified until Wednesday evening as Cindy Walker following an inter-state investigation.
A spokesperson for the SBI said at the time Walker's death is being investigated as a homicide and that a suspect had been arrested in Tennessee.
Nashville police later identified the man as 27-year-old Jack Walker when they arrested him later on Wednesday. According to North Precinct detectives, Walker showed up to General Hospital with superficial scratches on his hands and told staff he tried to kill his mother, adding on she might be dead.
Based on his account and on the discovery of his mother's Jeep in the hospital parking garage with a bloody shirt in the passenger seat, Metro Nashville Police contacted PCSO and asked deputies to check on Cindy Walker. PCSO would then finder her dead in her home with apparent trauma.
MNPD says PCSO swore out a homicide warrant against Jack Walker. He is also charged in Nashville with being a fugitive from justice, and is expected to be returned to North Carolina in the coming days.
