MILL SPRING, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the State Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate after a woman was found dead in a Mill Spring home.
Deputies said they were called out early Wednesday morning to conduct a welfare dress at an address on Highway 9 South.
Deputies found the woman dead when they arrived. The woman’s name has not yet been released.
A spokesperson for the SBI said the death is being investigated as a homicide and that a suspect had been arrested in Tennessee.
No other details were immediately available.
