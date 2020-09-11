COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Taylors man is facing 10 counts of distributing child sexual abuse, along with a possibly lengthy maximum prison sentence.
Wilson's office says 52-year-old Russell Dean Stokes was arrested Friday by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Investigators with GCSO's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the arrest, and the A.G.'s office helped in the investigation.
The office says they got a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), leading them to Stokes.
Stokes' 10 charges are for 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each charge can be punished with up to 10 years of imprisonment. If convicted on all charges, he could face a 100-year prison sentence.
Wilson stresses all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
In a discursive note, Wilson's office says they have moved away from the term "child pornography" to describe material that displays child sexual abuse. The current term, being used around the world, is child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.
