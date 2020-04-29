COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — The South Carolina Bar said Wednesday it has launched a toll-free legal assistance hotline for low-income individuals and families across South Carolina who have civil legal problems as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can call 1-833-958-2266 toll-free any time to leave a message.
The message should include brief details about the assistance needed along with contact information and the best time of day to receive a return call.
People who qualify will be matched with South Carolina lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help.
The South Carolina Bar also has temporarily expanded the South Carolina Free Legal Answers online legal service that helps qualifying members of the public as they navigate the unforeseen legal matters resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online clinic, a collaboration between the SC Bar and the American Bar Association, matches low-income South Carolinians with attorneys who can answer basic legal questions online confidentially. Subject matters covered include landlord/tenant concerns, foreclosure, family law, unemployment and benefits, and debt and bankruptcy. Visit https://sc.freelegalanswers.org.
The temporary expansion allows South Carolinians below the 400% federal poverty level to qualify for SC Free Legal Answers. At that threshold, qualifying South Carolinians would include single individuals who make less than $51,040 yearly, and a family of four making less than $104,080. The number of questions a user may post annually has also been increased from three to five.
More information about pandemic-related legal help available to South Carolinians can be found at www.scbar.org/covidhelp.
The South Carolina Bar is a statewide organization dedicated to improving the legal profession, the law and the administration of justice for all South Carolinians. It serves more than 16,000 lawyer members and provides resources to educators and citizens of the Palmetto State. Learn more at www.scbar.org.
