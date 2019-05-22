COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced they've arrested an inmate in connection to the death of his cellmate at Perry Correctional on April 29.
Officials say Carl Andrew Pollen Jr., of Pelzer, was injured during a fight in his cell with a fellow inmate in the early morning hours of April 29.
A joint investigation by the SCDC and SLED led to the arrest of William Edward Tillman, Pollen's roommate at the Pelzer institution.
Officials say Tillman, 54, struck Pollen multiple times in the head with his foot during the fight. Pollen was also strangled with a bed sheet.
He passed away about an hour after the altercation. The coroner says his time of death was 1:15 a.m.
Tillman has been charged with murder in Pollen's death.
Both Pollen and Tillman were serving life sentences for murder, according to the SCDC website.
