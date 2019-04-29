COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Corrections and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death of an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution.
Officials say Carl Andrew Pollen Jr. was injured during a fight in his cell with a fellow inmate around 2 a.m Monday morning.
He passed away from his injuries about an hour later.
Pollen was serving a life sentence for murder, according to the SCDC website.
The case is under investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
SCDNR advises residents remove birdfeeders as black bear activity increases throughout the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.