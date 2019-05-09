ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The S.C. Department of Corrections said a Blacksburg woman was charged after mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County.
The SCDC police department charged Hielda Hullett Costner, 54, of Blacksburg, was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and furnishing a prisoner with contraband.
The arrest warrant sates Costner mailed a clear plastic bag containing a substance that was found to be meth.
Costner was arrested on Tuesday and released Wednesday on bond.
