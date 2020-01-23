GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina deputy investigating a burglary had to use a stun gun on his K-9 after the dog bit a cow, which then charged at the people nearby, all according to a Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says the deputy responded to a burglary call with his K-9 on Wednesday when the dog became "distracted" and bit a cow, forcing the deputy to use his Taser on the dog.
The bite spooked the cow and caused the bovine to strike struck the deputy and property owner. No one was seriously hurt and the deputy eventually determined the original burglary call was unfounded.
