CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County officials say citizens need to be aware of a phone scam that's been making the rounds yet again.
CCSO says several citizens have reported receiving a phone call from a spoofed number using the name of an actual CCSO employee. According to the report from deputies, the scammer tells citizens they have an outstanding warrant or missed jury duty, and must load $980 onto a prepaid card and to meet them to make the payment, or otherwise face arrest. Thus far, the phone calls have come from 864-485-6351, which deputies say is not a phone number used by any Cherokee County agency.
CCSO wants to remind citizens that deputies, the detention center, clerk of court office or magistrate office will never call to address such concerns or threaten arrest. Instead, county agencies will reach out to residents via mail or in person to residences should the need be urgent. Citizens can also visit Cherokee County offices to discuss matters in person and can bring mail from county agencies for authentication.
If you receive a scam call, you should immediately hang up.
“If we have an arrest warrant for you, I promise we will come in some type of law enforcement uniform with identifying credentials like a badge, gun and identification. We will bring some silver or black bracelets with us, also known as handcuffs. You will leave with us handcuffed in a patrol car. You will be taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, to be booked and photographed for any outstanding warrant," sheriff Steve Mueller said. "Once you have seen a magistrate in the Detention Center you can start working on getting the bond/fine payment to secure your release. We will NEVER, NEVER ask or demand any money from you in person or over the phone to keep from taking you to jail. Please do not fall victim to these ruthless scammers asking for your hard-earned money or your life savings! Never trust anyone over the phone, if you did not initiate the phone call then treat any such phone calls as a scam and hang up immediately.”
