CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Detention Center and Clerk of Court of Office have an important warning for members of their community after receiving reports of a phone scam.
According to deputies, several individuals have contacted them about receiving a call stating the individual has an outstanding warrant, or missed jury duty and will be arrested if they don't send money.
Most of those targeted have ignored the call, though the Sheriff's Office says at least one person has been documented to have provided personal and credit card information to a scammer posing as Major Anderson at the Detention Center.
Deputies say the calls have been coming from (864) 649-6061, or they've been directing people to call the number using names of Sheriff Mueller, Major Anderson, and Clerk of Court Brandy McBee, among other staff members.
If called, the number provides an automated recording. It is as follows:
Hello and thank you for contacting Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency line. Please listen briefly for options menu have been changed. To reach the secretary for directory press extension #1, for criminal warrants and fugitive division press extension #2, for court services press extension #2. All other inquires pertaining to Sheriff’s Department, please leave us a detailed message and we will get back with you as soon as we can. Thank you and have a good day.
Sheriff Mueller said they contacted the number, pressing extension #1 and tried talking with the scammers - who immediately hung up.
"They are using a pretty sophisticated piece of technology and when we immediately called the number back, they were able to play a recording that stated this number is no longer a valid working number," said Sheriff Mueller.
It's important to note that none of the county government offices affected by the scam would call a member of the public and threaten an arrest or ask for money.
"We will always send direct correspondence via the postal service for any business matters related to these offices with you," said a press release. "We also will send an officer to your residence to discuss urgent matters needing your attention, but under NO CIRCUMSTANCES will we ever demand payment or will an officer accept payment in the field."
The Sheriff's Office advises that even if you receive correspondence in the mail, you should contact the county government agencies involved to confirm authenticity.
Those who'd like to discuss any similar matter, in person or via phone, can call Sheriff’s Office at (864) 489-4722, Detention Center at (864) 487-2529 or the Cherokee County Clerk of Court Office at (864) 487-2571.
