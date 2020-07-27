CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Clemson City Police is alerting residents of a possible scam circulating in the area.
The scam consists of a call stating that the you have an arrest warrant or traffic citation and the caller will ask that you pay it over the phone.
The police department states that they do not conduct business in that manner, and not to fall for it.
Please contact Clemson City PD if you receive one of these calls.
