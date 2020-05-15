Contraband in Goodman CI

 (Photo: SCDC/ May 15, 2020)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cell phones, chargers, and tobacco were part of a large stash of contraband found on a South Carolina state prison complex this week.

South Carolina Department of Corrections announced in a tweet Friday the stash had been found Wednesday on the grounds of the Goodman Correctional Institute of Columbia. Six garbage bags were discovered with 56 pounds of tobacco, 37 cell phones, and 37 chargers.

The total value of everything confiscated was estimated around $140,000.

SCDC Police are investigating.

