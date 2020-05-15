COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cell phones, chargers, and tobacco were part of a large stash of contraband found on a South Carolina state prison complex this week.
South Carolina Department of Corrections announced in a tweet Friday the stash had been found Wednesday on the grounds of the Goodman Correctional Institute of Columbia. Six garbage bags were discovered with 56 pounds of tobacco, 37 cell phones, and 37 chargers.
Security teams at Goodman CI found this huge stash of contraband on Cola prison complex grounds Wed. Officers confiscated 6 garbage bags filled with 56 lbs of tobacco, 37 cell phones & 37 chargers. This is valued at about $140,000 behind bars today. SCDC Police investigating. pic.twitter.com/RlCqHFn7Eg— SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) May 14, 2020
The total value of everything confiscated was estimated around $140,000.
SCDC Police are investigating.
