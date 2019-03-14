COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a correctional officer has been arrested for trying to bring in drugs and other contraband to inmates inside the Lieber Correctional Institute.
SCDC reports that Anthony J. Murgolo drove in to work at the prison on Thursday in a state-issued vehicle. However, when he parked the car, another officer began a search, finding three packages wrapped in tape. The SCDC arrest warrant indicates Murgolo immediately said "I'm not going to lie to you, I brought that in, I needed the money. I (expletive) up."
The investigator found 474 grams of marijuana, 294 grams of tobacco, a dremel tool, headphones, cigar wraps, and two tubes of glue. All of the items are considered contraband by the director of the SCDC.
Murgolo was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, introduction of contraband to inmates, and misconduct in office.
