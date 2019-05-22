SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate corrections officer is accused of using chemicals against an inmate at Tyger River Correctional Institution.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 38-year-old Vasiliy Chernyak, from Greer, is accused of using chemical munitions on an inmate at the prison on May 14. SCDC says the alleged assault caused injury to the inmate's left eye and face, forcing that inmate to receive medical care.
SCDC says their own investigation, statements from the victim, and evidence found probable cause against Chernyak.
He has since been charged with 3rd degree assault and battery along with misconduct in office.
