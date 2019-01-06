COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Correctional officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional.
SCDC says Isaac Starke was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday. Details surrounding the manner of death are unknown as of writing.
SCDC Police Services and SLED are investigating his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.