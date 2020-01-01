Generic trees

(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a hunting accident that resulted in two fatalities along the coast, according to the SCDNR's twitter page. 

Details were not immediately available, but the incident was reported on 2:30 on New Years Day off Barracuda Road in Colleton County. 

