(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a hunting accident that resulted in two fatalities along the coast, according to the SCDNR's twitter page.
SCDNR is investigating a hunting incident that resulted in two fatalities in Colleton County. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off Barracada Road.— S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) January 2, 2020
Details were not immediately available, but the incident was reported on 2:30 on New Years Day off Barracuda Road in Colleton County.
Stay with us as we learn more.
