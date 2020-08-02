NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a man has been arrested after two people lost their lives after a boat collision on August 1.
Greg Lucas with SCDNR says the two boats collided around 9 p.m. on Broad river, just above Hell Creek, in Newberry County.
One of the boats reportedly sank, and was recovered by SCDNR's dive team.
Lucas says a man and a woman unfortunately passed away as a result of the accident. The Newberry County Coroner identified the deceased as 27-year-old Jamie Lindler of Chapin, SC and 28-year-old Andrew Bunnell of Irmo, SC.
SCDNR says they arrested 26-year-old Dylan Yancey Steele and charged him with two counts of boating under the influence resulting in death and operating a boat without operating lights.
