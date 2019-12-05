OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has charged a man who mistakenly shot his hunting partner in November 2019.
SCDNR says 20-year-old Steven Mewbourn, of Westminster, was charged on December 4 with criminal negligent use of a firearm while hunting. We're told the case will be handled by a solicitor in general sessions court.
Mewbourn and his hunting partner were out hunting deer in Westminster on November 14. One of the duo got out of his own deer stand, but Mewbourn reportedly mistook his partner for a deer and fired. The other hunter was hit with buckshot in the upper body.
The other hunter was taken to a hospital in Greenville and underwent surgery.
